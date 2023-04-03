Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and her longtime groupmate, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were looking forward to connecting with their fans, but things changed due to the “Waterfalls” singer’s medical scare.

The group announced the cancellation 30 minutes before they were scheduled to take the stage at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Friday, US Weekly reported.

“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps,” TLC shared in a statement posted to Instagram, according to USA Today.