TLC abruptly canceled an upcoming performance after T-Boz was hospitalized due to a “severe abdominal blockage.”
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and her longtime groupmate, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were looking forward to connecting with their fans, but things changed due to the “Waterfalls” singer’s medical scare.
The group announced the cancellation 30 minutes before they were scheduled to take the stage at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Friday, US Weekly reported.
“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps,” TLC shared in a statement posted to Instagram, according to USA Today.
The pair also canceled another performance scheduled for Saturday at the Premiere Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.
“Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances,” the statement continued. “The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage.”
T-Boz, 54, was expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday. She stated that the medical emergency was beyond her control and expressed her eagerness to reunite with her fans.
“I’m on The Mend!!! This Was Just One Of Those Unexpected Things That I Had No Control Over! I Look Forward To Making It Up 2 You All… And Hopefully I’ll Get Out Of The Hospital Soon!!! As Soon As Tomorrow If All Goes Well!!! Thank You For Understanding… Blessings Always T❤️,” She wrote in an Instagram caption.
View this post on Instagram
“TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support,” the statement concluded.
On Monday, a representative for the ’90s girl group shared an update on T-Boz’s health, stating that she was doing much better.
“Tionne is doing great!!” the rep told USA Today. “It was just one of those freak things that can happen to anyone that has had abdominal surgery or like in Tionne’s case a c-section years ago that can cause scar tissue in their stomach to irritate their intestines and cause a blockage.”