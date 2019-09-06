ABC News has suspended veteran correspondent Terry Moran for criticizing Donald Trump and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on X.

Moran went to the social media platform on Sunday and said Trump and Miller are “world-class haters.” The correspondent said Trump’s hatred is “only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification.”

“That’s his spiritual nourishment,” Moran said as he called out the President for his ego.

For Miller, Moran said “his spiritual nourishment” is hatred. The now-suspended journalist later deleted his post.

What did the Trump administration say about Terry Moran’s post?

The Trump administration responded in a statement on Sunday.

“We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

According to CNN, Leavitt also addressed the comments on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, saying, “hopefully this journalist will either be suspended or terminated.”

Referring to an alleged private conversation, Leavitt claims that ABC had told her that “they will be taking action.”

Miller also responded to Moran, saying, “the most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America.”

The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 8, 2025

What did ABC say about suspending Terry Moran?

ABC News confirmed Moran’s suspension shortly after Leavitt spoke to Fox News.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” a spokesperson told CNN. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran has been with ABC News since 1997.