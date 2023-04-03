Dallas rapper Markies Deandre Conway, known as Yella Beezy, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the November 2020 shooting death of fellow rapper Mo3, born Melvin Noble.
Police had taken the 33-year-old MC into custody and booked him into the Dallas County Jail Thursday afternoon following a warrant for his arrest, according to court and jail records obtained by USA Today.
Yella Beezy was indicted on a capital murder charge for Mo3’s death
A Dallas County grand jury indicted Conway on Tuesday, charging him with “capital murder while remuneration,” accusing the rapper of “intentionally and knowingly” having a role in Noble’s death. Conway allegedly hired hitman Kewon White to carry out the killing and promised him payment for the hit, according to the indictment.
Noble was gunned down by a hired hitman in 2020
Noble was shot and killed in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, along Interstate 35E near Marsalis Avenue, NBC 5 DFW reported. Police said the suspect, identified as White, approached the 28-year-old rapper’s vehicle on foot. Noble then exited the car and tried to run, but the gunman chased and fired multiple shots, striking him.
Two others have previously been indicted on charges related to the case. White was initially charged with murder and later indicted in February 2021. Devin Brown is accused of helping plan the attack, per NBC 5. According to WFAA, White is currently in federal custody, serving a nine-year prison sentence on firearm charges connected to Noble’s shooting; Brown is in the Dallas County Jail.
Conway had previously been arrested on other charges
Mo3 was a Dallas rapper with several singles like “Errybody,” with Boosie Badazz, “Outside“ and “Broken Love.“ Some believed his death was linked to a rap feud, but authorities have yet to confirm those details, per WFAA.
According to Complex, Conway was arrested in 2021 on gun charges. He was also arrested after a woman claimed he raped her during their first date. Conway faced several felony charges, including a sexual assault charge, an abandoned or endangered child charge, and a misdemeanor, unlawful carrying of a weapon.