Police had taken the 33-year-old MC into custody and booked him into the Dallas County Jail Thursday afternoon following a warrant for his arrest, according to court and jail records obtained by USA Today.

Yella Beezy was indicted on a capital murder charge for Mo3’s death

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Conway on Tuesday, charging him with “capital murder while remuneration,” accusing the rapper of “intentionally and knowingly” having a role in Noble’s death. Conway allegedly hired hitman Kewon White to carry out the killing and promised him payment for the hit, according to the indictment.