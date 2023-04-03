Former Danity Kane singers Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard could testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his federal sex crimes trial. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but multiple reports state that the two, especially O’Day, could take the stand.
According to Us Weekly, O’Day has been reportedly subpoenaed to take the stand “sometime this week or next week” during the weeks-long trial in New York City, per a source familiar with the matter.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but she’s ready. She’s not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone,“ the source said, adding that O’Day is working on a new project based on Diddy’s trial.
As for Richard, USA Today reported that “federal prosecutors are expected to call O’Day’s fellow Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard to testify next in court, following Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine’s harrowing testimony this week.”
Here’s what Aubrey O’Day posted about being in New York City
On Wednesday, O’Day took to social media and confirmed her travel plans to New York City but did not reveal the reason for the trip.
“Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?“ Us Weekly reported O‘Day said in an Instagram Story, using the scales of justice emoji.
O’Day revealed details of Combs’ publishing rights deal
O’Day met Combs after appearing on MTV’s Making the Band 3 in 2005. He went on to form the girl group Danity Kane, of which she was a member alongside Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. According to Us Weekly, the trio quickly became rising stars on Bad Boy Records.
During the 2008 Making the Band 4 finale, Combs confirmed that O’Day was kicked out of the group. Nearly two decades later, the music mogul released his album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, in 2023, announcing that he planned to reassign publishing rights to select Bad Boys Records artists, Blavity reported. O’Day said Combs offered a deal to her and her former bandmates at the time, but there was a catch.
“This is just some measly streaming money in order to stay hushed on Puff,” O’Day said on the Only Stans podcast, revealing details of what she and other artists had to do to receive the publishing rights, which included signing an NDA, not bad-mouthing Combs in any way to receive $800-900 in royalties.
O’Day has been one of Combs’ most vocal critics in recent years. In June, she candidly spoke with People about the 55-year-old’s legal woes.
“There’s no vindication when you’re a victim of someone. … Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don’t change the reality of what you experienced,” O’Day said.
She added, “It’s a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn’t go away. It’s like childhood trauma. We don’t like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties.”
Combs’ trial started on Monday. The following day, his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie“ Ventura, took the stand and revealed harrowing details about her on-and-off 10-year relationship with Combs, including the drug-fueled and days-long “freak off” sessions and the physical, psychological and emotional abuse the Harlem native is accused of inflicting on her, according to Blavity.
On Wednesday, O’Day shared a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter, in support of Ventura.
“So many people have thumbs that are more active than their minds. Fear yields a heavy hand- It’s easy to say, it could never be me when you have never been handed those shoes to walk in #Cassie,“ she wrote.