According to Us Weekly, O’Day has been reportedly subpoenaed to take the stand “sometime this week or next week” during the weeks-long trial in New York City, per a source familiar with the matter.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but she’s ready. She’s not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone,“ the source said, adding that O’Day is working on a new project based on Diddy’s trial.

As for Richard, USA Today reported that “federal prosecutors are expected to call O’Day’s fellow Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard to testify next in court, following Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine’s harrowing testimony this week.”

Here’s what Aubrey O’Day posted about being in New York City

On Wednesday, O’Day took to social media and confirmed her travel plans to New York City but did not reveal the reason for the trip.

“Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?“ Us Weekly reported O‘Day said in an Instagram Story, using the scales of justice emoji.