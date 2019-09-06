Casandra “Cassie” Ventura revealed disturbing allegations as she testified against Sean “Diddy” Combs during his sex trafficking trial on Wednesday. Ventura, who was in a relationship with Combs for 11 years before they split, spoke about the physical abuse she allegedly faced from the singer and presented graphic photos of her injuries to the court. Combs stood in front of his family members in court while his ex-girlfriend gave her testimony, Variety reported.

What did Cassie Ventura say about the injuries she allegedly sustained from Sean Combs?

Ventura said she sustained a swollen lip after being attacked by Combs at the InterContinental in Century City in Los Angeles. The jury, which is already reviewing surveillance video of the altercation from the hotel room, is also now looking at the photos Ventura presented in court on Wednesday. Ventura told the court that she went to her apartment after the altercation and showed her injuries to her friend Kerry Morgan. The singer said she spoke to police at that time, but she didn’t press charges or reveal Combs’ identity.

“I didn’t want to hurt him in that way,” Ventura said in court, per Variety. “I wasn’t ready.”

Continuing with her testimony, Ventura said Combs had another violent outburst shortly before the premiere of her 2016 movie, The Perfect Match. Presenting photos to the court, Ventura said she had a black eye, as well as bruises on her face and body, after being beaten by Combs at that time. The “Me & U” singer said she covered her injuries with makeup during her movie premiere and made sure her dress hid the bruises on her legs.

Ventura said Combs also abused her in 2013 before she performed at Drake’s OVO Fest in Canada. Combs allegedly forced his way into Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment the night before she left for the performance and abused her, leaving her with a gruesome eye injury that required stitches. Ventura said she still went to the performance after being attacked and covered her bruised eye with her hair.

What did Cassie Ventura say about the threats Combs allegedly made against her and Kid Cudi?

During her testimony, Ventura said Combs threatened her and Kid Cudi after learning about their relationship. Ventura said she started dating Cudi in 2011 while her relationship with Combs was falling apart. According to Ventura, Combs found out about her relationship with Cudi during a “freak-off,” a sex party that continues for days. After finding out about the relationship during the party, which was taking place at a hotel, Combs allegedly placed a wine corkscrew between his fingers and lunged at Ventura, saying his “eyes blacked out” and he was “super angry.”

As ABC reported, “Ventura told jurors that the freak-off sessions she participated in transformed into private pornography shoots for Combs, who would use the material as ‘blackmail’ if she disobeyed him.”

Per Variety, Ventura said she ran from the hotel at that point and called Cudi on a burner phone. After Cudi picked her up and took her to his house, Ventura said she went back to Combs’ home that night, hoping to resolve their issues. That’s when Combs allegedly threatened to hurt Ventura and Cudi. According to Ventura, Combs threatened to release the freak-off videos involving her. In a lawsuit she filed in 2023, Ventura added that Combs also threatened to “blow up Cudi’s car.”

What did Cassie Ventura say about the rape allegations she made against Sean Combs?

Ventura told the court that Combs raped her after they went out for dinner in 2018. The dinner, according to Ventura, was supposed to be closure after the pair decided to split up. According to Variety, Ventura said they had an enjoyable dinner, but Combs turned aggressive after taking her back to her Hollywood apartment.

“He raped me in my living room,” Ventura told the court. “I remember crying, saying no, but it was very fast.”

Ventura said she yelled “no,” but Combs ejaculated inside her, then got up and left. After Ventura confirmed to the court that she still had sex with Combs after the alleged rape, prosecutors asked her why she would do that.

“We had been together for over 10 years. You don’t just turn feelings off that way,” Ventura responded.

Although Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023, accusing him of rape and physical abuse, the case was settled 24 hours later. On Wednesday, Ventura revealed that she received $20 million from the settlement.

She recounted how she began “spinning out” that February, admitting, “I didn’t want to be alive anymore.” During a night of severe PTSD flashbacks, she told her husband he “could do it” without her and attempted to walk into traffic, but he stopped her. Ventura sought trauma therapy and addiction rehab, eventually writing a book to process her pain and confront Combs, hoping he would “understand” the damage caused by his alleged abuse. After her attempt to share the book was dismissed, she filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of rape and physical violence, which was settled within 24 hours for $20 million.

Explaining why she chose to testify publicly, Ventura told the court, “I’m here to do the right thing. I can’t carry this anymore … the shame, the guilt.”