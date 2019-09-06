Will Smith has shocked his fans after dropping photos of himself with his siblings. As part of National Siblings Day on Wednesday, Smith went to social media to post photos of himself with his siblings, who have been mostly out of the public spotlight. One of the two photos shows Smith and his siblings during their childhood, while the other is a current picture of the family. The photos, posted on Instagram, include Will’s mother Caroline Bright, along with his brother Harry Smith, 53 and Harry’s twin sister Ellen, 53. The photos also show their older sister Pam Smith, 60.
“Now & Then with my kin 🙂 #nationalsiblingsday,” Smith wrote on Instagram.
Many fans went to social media to reveal that they had no idea Smith has siblings.
I ain't even know until a few years ago that Will Smith had siblings lol I thought he was an only child like fresh prince 😂
Everything about Smith had led people to believe that Smith is an only child.
Fascinating. Will Smith definitely has only child energy.
Smith is also getting plenty of love from his fans after posting the beautiful photo of his family.
What a lovely family
According to the Atlanta Black Star, Smith also has two other sisters who didn’t grow up with him, but they weren’t seen in the recent photos. Additionally, Smith’s other sisters, Pam and Ashley Marie Pettway Smith, are also missing from the recent post.
Smith also showed off his family proudly during the Easter holiday, posting a photo with some of his siblings, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, his grandmother and many more of his loved ones.
Smith also went to Instagram in 2023 to dedicate another tribute to his siblings on National Siblings Day. The 2023 post featured the same childhood photo Smith included in his latest tribute.
“All my favorite memories are with these jokas ❤️ happy National Sibling Day Pam, El, and Har :-),” the Hollywood star wrote at that time.