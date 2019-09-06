Will Smith has shocked his fans after dropping photos of himself with his siblings. As part of National Siblings Day on Wednesday, Smith went to social media to post photos of himself with his siblings, who have been mostly out of the public spotlight. One of the two photos shows Smith and his siblings during their childhood, while the other is a current picture of the family. The photos, posted on Instagram, include Will’s mother Caroline Bright, along with his brother Harry Smith, 53 and Harry’s twin sister Ellen, 53. The photos also show their older sister Pam Smith, 60.

“Now & Then with my kin 🙂 #nationalsiblingsday,” Smith wrote on Instagram.