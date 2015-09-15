The very first trailer for the fourth Bad Boys film, now titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has been released.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to star, and the cast also includes newcomers and franchise alums such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd and Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Smith is replacing Theresa Randle as Marcus (Lawrence)’ wife Theresa and new star Liburd seems to be marrying Smith’s Mike at some point in the movie.

Not much is known about the film, and the logline keeps most of the details under wraps.

It states, “This summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film is written by Chris Bremner, produced by Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad and executive produced by Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Lawrence.

Watch the trailer below: