Chisholm makes sports history with billion-dollar deal

According to the Boston Globe, Chisholm is a native of Georgetown, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Dartmouth College. His acquisition of the team marks the largest deal in U.S. sports history, surpassing the $6.05 billion Josh Harris paid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders in 2023.

Chisholm, a lifelong Celtics fan, expressed his commitment to being the organization’s leader and expressed how important the franchise is to the Boston community.

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” Chisholm said in a news release. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston — the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”