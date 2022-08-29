A popular Brooklyn brunch spot is opening its doors again but in a new location.
Woodland NYC took to its Instagram to announce it would be up and running soon but not in its previous Park Slope neighborhood.
“👑Queens & Kings👑 Yo fam! WE MISS YOU! ❤️ After three long, LONG years, WE’RE BACK! 🎉 ” the restaurant’s caption said. “So save the date ’cause this New Year’s weekend, NYC’s hottest spot is making a major comeback! Get ready for Woodland – Brooklyn is about to get LIT again! 🔥”
The post reminded patrons that the food, drinks and DJ lineup they were famous for would also be making a comeback.
The caption continued, “Stay locked in, join our newsletter ’cause we’re about to spill all the juicy deets real soon! New Year, new Woodland! And guess what? We’re here to stay – FOR GOOD! 🙏🏾 Much love, The Woodland Fam.”
In the comments, patrons expressed their delight about the return of the Caribbean-fusion restaurant.
“This is how I know 2024 is about to be a great year! We missed you so much!” one user commented.
“First Round Of Rum Punches ON ME !” another person wrote.
“Putting my fit on the bed now!” a third person added.
The overall consensus was the NYC brunch scene had not been the same since the restaurant was out of service.
Woodland opened in 2012 in Northwest Brooklyn on a brownstone-dotted block near the Barclays Center. As gentrification spread through the area, the hot spot was hit with multiple noise complaints, resulting in the revocation of its liquor license in 2019.
In an interview with the New York Post, owner Akiva Ofshtein said that without their bottomless mimosas on the menu, with the countless expenses, a restaurant of their size “would not stay in business.”
He also mentioned he felt the intense scrutiny of the establishment was due to the customers being mostly Black.
He said there were “cultural differences between those who frequent the restaurant and those who live near it.”
The outlet reported the restaurant would sometimes see up to 2,200 customers during the weekend, with the party lasting until 2 a.m.
In efforts to keep Woodland’s doors open, a petition started by an advocacy group, Black Institute, gained over 2,700 signatures. The supporters hoped to “save Black Brunch.“
Unfortunately, in January 2020, Ofshtein’s premonition came true when he announced the restaurant would be closing its doors.
View this post on Instagram
Woodland NYC has not provided an approximate date for its 2024 reopening but urged followers to sign up for the mailing list to receive updates.