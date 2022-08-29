A popular Brooklyn brunch spot is opening its doors again but in a new location.

Woodland NYC took to its Instagram to announce it would be up and running soon but not in its previous Park Slope neighborhood.

“👑Queens & Kings👑 Yo fam! WE MISS YOU! ❤️ After three long, LONG years, WE’RE BACK! 🎉 ” the restaurant’s caption said. “So save the date ’cause this New Year’s weekend, NYC’s hottest spot is making a major comeback! Get ready for Woodland – Brooklyn is about to get LIT again! 🔥”

The post reminded patrons that the food, drinks and DJ lineup they were famous for would also be making a comeback.

The caption continued, “Stay locked in, join our newsletter ’cause we’re about to spill all the juicy deets real soon! New Year, new Woodland! And guess what? We’re here to stay – FOR GOOD! 🙏🏾 Much love, The Woodland Fam.”

In the comments, patrons expressed their delight about the return of the Caribbean-fusion restaurant.

“This is how I know 2024 is about to be a great year! We missed you so much!” one user commented.

“First Round Of Rum Punches ON ME !” another person wrote.

“Putting my fit on the bed now!” a third person added.

The overall consensus was the NYC brunch scene had not been the same since the restaurant was out of service.