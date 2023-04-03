People reported that Worthy’s mom, Nicky Jones, was in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, cheering him on as the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints.

During the game, Worthy, 21, scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and ran to present the ball to his mom to celebrate her birthday. His end zone run helped lead the Chiefs to a 26-13 victory.

After the rushing score, the former Texas Longhorns star ran to his mom in the stands, threw her the ball and hugged her.