Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his mom’s birthday unforgettable with a special gift during a recent game.
People reported that Worthy’s mom, Nicky Jones, was in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, cheering him on as the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints.
During the game, Worthy, 21, scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and ran to present the ball to his mom to celebrate her birthday. His end zone run helped lead the Chiefs to a 26-13 victory.
After the rushing score, the former Texas Longhorns star ran to his mom in the stands, threw her the ball and hugged her.
The touching moment was shared on X, formerly Twitter, via the Chiefs’ official account, writing, “Celebrating mom’s birthday with a touchdown 🫶.”
Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters shared a heartfelt message from Worthy, in which he spoke about the close relationship he shares with his mom.
“Xavier Worthy says his mom Nicky is his best friend,” Salters mentioned. “He says that she had him when she was 18; so she’s like really his sister. He said, ‘Our relationship is really close. She’s meant the world to me. She’s just been there for me every step of the way. We have that special bond. Talk all the time.'”
This NFL season marks Worthy’s first since being drafted by the Chiefs in April. Throughout this journey, his mother has been his biggest supporter, consistently demonstrating her pride in his achievements.
In a January post on X, Jones shared a photo of herself and Worthy and a message to him.
“Thank you for representing yourself, family, & city the way you did these past 3 yrs. No off the field issues. Played every game, even when injured. Persevered thru bad times & stayed humble during good times. Being your mom is one of my greatest joys in life! So thankful!” she wrote.