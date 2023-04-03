‘Even in marriage ain’t nobody perfect’

Singing through her pain, Scott referenced Xscape’s 1995 single “Who Can I Run To?,” emphasizing that she had no one to confide in during her darkest moments. She also alluded to the group’s name and taking time to break free from it all.

Scott also mentioned missing her sister and former groupmate, Tamika: “It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing,” she said before delving more into her marriage with Bivens.

“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away. It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain,” Scott said.