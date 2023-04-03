LaTocha Scott bears it all as she addresses everything from her marriage to her role in the ’90s group Xscape and her estranged relationship with her sister in her version of the “Residuals” freestyle challenge.
Scott revealed details about her estranged husband
Scott performed the heartfelt track in an Instagram video on Wednesday. At the start, she shared that she had to step away from everything before revealing that she and her husband, Rocky Bivens, ended their 30-year marriage amid allegations that he had a baby with someone else. She also confirmed they have been separated for two years.
“Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” the 51-year-old sang in the clip.
‘Even in marriage ain’t nobody perfect’
Singing through her pain, Scott referenced Xscape’s 1995 single “Who Can I Run To?,” emphasizing that she had no one to confide in during her darkest moments. She also alluded to the group’s name and taking time to break free from it all.
Scott also mentioned missing her sister and former groupmate, Tamika: “It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing,” she said before delving more into her marriage with Bivens.
“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away. It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain,” Scott said.
Scott promised her sister that they would reunite
The singer reflected on “losing “everything,” including “marriage, my family, my blood.” She described losing her sister and getting kicked out of her group as “insane” and blamed social media for “tearing her down.”
Scott closed the song by promising Tamika, “You have my word; we gon’ have some words.”
Blavity reported that the Scott sisters have had issues dating back to 2023. LaTocha was accused of stealing $30,000 from Tamika, which she denied. Meanwhile, Tamika had filed a temporary restraining order against her.