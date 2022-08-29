Rapper Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons’ legal team submitted a motion for him to be released on bond ahead of his second retrial in a double homicide case.

According to NBC Miami, the Florida native was arrested six years ago as the suspect in the murder cases for Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, who were fatally shot in October 2018. Both men were part of the hip hop group, Young N***a World, aka Young New Wave, which included Demons and another man named Cortlen Henry. Despite his original court hearing resulting in a mistrial in July 2023, YNW Melly has remained behind bars.

YNW Melly’s Legal Team proposes strict monitoring to secure pre-trial release

On May 6, the 26-year-old’s lawyers asked federal Judge Martin Fein to release him from jail to wait at home until the second trial. They claimed that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office had revoked his privileges to talk to his family and one of his attorneys. To offer comfort if a bond was granted, the counsel proposed that the defendant be placed on house arrest at his family’s home and wear an ankle monitor. Additionally, they would arrange a round-the-clock private security detail to monitor him.

“They would be reporting if there was any infractions by Mr. Demons, they would be reporting directly to myself, to the legal team, the state attorney and to the court,” Raven Liberty, the lead defense attorney, told Fein. “So it would be basically [havhing] your own deputy, paid deputy, with him.”

Demons’ mother, Jamie Demons-King, expressed optimism about her son’s release.

“We are really hopeful today that he’s going to get a bond and be able to come home,” she told NBC Miami. “He’s been through a lot these last six years in jail, three years with no phone calls, no visitation. The only time I do see him is in the courtroom and we aren’t able to conversate with each other.”

The families of victims are against YNW Melly’s release ahead of retrial

A lawyer representing the William’s family spoke before the hearing, informing the judge that the family strongly opposes any release before the trial begins.

Prosecutors pushed back against granting bond, pointing to the severity of the capital murder charges and an ongoing witness tampering case. They also highlighted ballistic evidence and cell phone data that allegedly place Demons at the scene of the crime.

“It’s already been established that he presents a danger to the community, but not only that, he intended to tamper with witnesses while in custody,” Asst. State Attorney Justin Griffiths explained.

Demons’ attorneys are banking on the 2023 mistrial to influence the judge’s decision since jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. A ruling on their bond request is expected within the next few days.

The retrial is set for Sept. 10. He possibly could be given the death penalty if found guilty.