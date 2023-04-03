‘Taymor McIntyre is not guilty of capital murder’

McIntyre’s defense attorney, John Hunter, pushed back on the jury’s murder conviction during closing arguments, stating that his client was not guilty of that or any other charges.

“Taymor McIntyre is not guilty of capital murder, murder or manslaughter and the reason for that is very simple,” Hunter said, per KSAT news. “You have to do it right. You have to do the work. And this case clearly demonstrates the work wasn’t done.”

“They can’t tell you a single thing about what happened in the car at all from the evidence piled in here,” he added.

Prosecutor Jason Garrahan said the initial capital murder charges were justified and asked the jury to uphold the charge.

“Go to capital murder and say guilty of capital murder because we have proven every single moment beyond a reasonable doubt and Mark Anthony Saldivar deserves justice,” he said, according to KSAT news.

McIntyre was known for his song “The Race” after being on the run and was later arrested in 2017 at age 17.