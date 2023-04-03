New details have emerged regarding the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Shelby County prosecutors allege that Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the late brother of rapper Yo Gotti, put a $100,000 hit out on Young Dolph, who was shot and killed inside a cookie store on Nov. 17, 2021.
Here’s what prosecutors are sayinga bout Yo Gotti’s brother
According to Commercial Appeal, prosecutors made the allegations on Monday during the opening statements in the trial of Justin Johnson, who is accused of murdering Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr. They alleged that Big Jook presented Johnson, also known as “Straight Drop,” the hit in exchange for a contract with Gotti’s Collective Music Group label.
Blavity reported that Johnson was one of three suspects charged in Young Dolph’s death. He and co-defendant Cornelius Smith had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.
Johnson’s attorney, Luke Evans, said in his opening statements that his client was innocent of Young Dolph’s murder and that the evidence presented during the trial proves that he had no involvement in his killing.
The following details shed light on who Big Jook was and how he lived his life leading up to his murder in January 2024.
Who is Big Jook?
Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, 47, was the older brother of fellow Memphis rapper Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims. He was involved with the “Rake It Up” musician’s record company, CMG Label. Although his official title was not confirmed, Anthony was frequently seen with the label’s artists at various events, and he was responsible for scouting talent and managing projects for the organization, per Commercial Appeal.
According to a report from the Memphis Police Department, Anthony was one of two men shot in Memphis on Jan. 13. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the other victim remained in stable condition. Police reported that Anthony was shot inside his vehicle outside a restaurant where he had attended a repass after a relative’s funeral.
There have been no reported arrests in connection with Big Jook’s murder.
Big Jook’s last social media update may have eerily anticipated his death.
Anthony shared a photo on his Instagram account a day before his death, with a chilly caption that hinted at his demise.
“They don’t want to face you they wanna snake you. Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram