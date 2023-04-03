Here’s what prosecutors are sayinga bout Yo Gotti’s brother

According to Commercial Appeal, prosecutors made the allegations on Monday during the opening statements in the trial of Justin Johnson, who is accused of murdering Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr. They alleged that Big Jook presented Johnson, also known as “Straight Drop,” the hit in exchange for a contract with Gotti’s Collective Music Group label.

Blavity reported that Johnson was one of three suspects charged in Young Dolph’s death. He and co-defendant Cornelius Smith had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.