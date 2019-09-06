Young Noble, the artist who was a member of the Outlawz with Tupac Shakur, has died at age 47. Fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean confirmed the news of Young Noble’s death on Instagram on Friday, saying his beloved friend died by suicide.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning,” E.D.I. Mean wrote on Instagram. “Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper.”

In the midst of the tragedy, the devastated artist took the opportunity to talk about mental health.

“I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this,” he said. “Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS!”

How did Young Noble get his start in music?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Young Noble met Outlawz members Hussein Fatal and Yaki Kadafi after moving from his hometown of Sierra Madre, California to New Jersey. The California native then met Shakur in 1996 when he moved back to his native state. At that time, Shakur was working on his hit song, All Eyez on Me. Young Noble later debuted on Shakur’s posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, featuring on songs “Bomb First (My Second Reply),” “Hail Mary,” “Life of an Outlaw” and “Just Like Daddy.”

In 2002, Young Noble came out with his debut solo album, Noble Justice. He followed up with his second project, Son of God, in 2012. Young Noble continued to treat his fans with the release of his 2016 album, Powerful, and his 2019 record, 3rd Eye View.

What are Young Noble’s colleagues and friends saying after his death?

Some of Young Noble’s closest partners expressed their condolences on social media after learning about his death. Musician Damien “Big Percy” Roderick was among those who expressed shock.

“Damn @outlawznation @theoutlawzofficial REST EASY HOMIE @young_noble wish I could change our last call we had DAMN PRAYERS UP,” Big Percy wrote on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg, who was labelmates with the late artist, also shared his condolences, per People.

“DAMN Mental health is real,” Snoop wrote on his Instagram Story as he paid tribute with the track “The Good Die Young” by the Outlawz.