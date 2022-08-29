Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah isn’t even two years old yet, but he’s already making history!
The Ghana native put a new age group on the map to look out for when it comes to creativity and expression. According to the Guinness World Records, the toddler gained attention due to his painting at just 12 months and 152 days old. On May 22, the organization officially recognized him as the youngest artist in the world, and his mother Chantelle Ankrah couldn’t be more proud of her son.
As they say, the apple does fall far from the tree. Being around his mother who is also an artist, Ace-Liam watching her while she was in her creative zone painting likely inspired him to pick up a brush, Because Of Them We Can reported. She shared with the outlet her son’s interest in art began when he was only six months old. He was learning to crawl when he came across a piece of canvas his mother put on the ground with specs of paint to keep his attention while she worked.
“While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting,” Chantelle told the publication. “He ended up spreading the paint all over the canvas, and in the process, he created his first masterpiece titled The Crawl. It was clear that he found a lot of joy in it.”
View this post on Instagram
After accidentally hand-painting his first masterpiece, Chantelle helped nurture her son’s gift because she felt it was his happy place. As he continued to paint, his natural talent shined through and he caught the eyes of local and national art fans and the media as they were amazed by his talent. Even the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, is a fan of his work.
Due to Ace-Liam’s age, conversations have been happening around stimulating children‘s interests in whatever they are drawn to.
“He has created a buzz and heightened the conversation about art appreciation,” Chantelle said. “As well as discovering and nurturing talents in kids.”
The young painter’s debut exhibition was The Soundout Premium Exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Ghana. Out of the 10 pieces of artwork he painted for the showcase, nine were sold. The bold and “vibrant” colors used in his paintings to tell his experiences help his passion burst through the canvas.
View this post on Instagram
“Encourage and support your child’s interests, no matter how early they appear,” Chantelle said. “Every child is unique, and nurturing their passions can lead to amazing discoveries and achievements.”