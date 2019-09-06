Jane Doe’s attorney said in a statement that Combs is not above the law.

“Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims,” attorney Marie Napoli stated, per USA TODAY. “Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

Jane Doe said she first met Combs when he invited her to join him on a trip in 2020. She then visited him again in Miami in 2022, the complaint adds. During the 2022 visit, Jane Doe said she woke up with purple feet and a bite mark on her leg, but she didn’t know how those injuries happened. Jane Doe also said was “compelled to ingest an unknown substance” and she later learned that “it was or contained the drug ketamine and/or other substances.” The lawsuit adds that the woman blacked out and lost “consciousness intermittently,” then later found out that she’s pregnant.