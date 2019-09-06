A new lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleges that the hip hop mogul impregnated and drugged an unnamed woman, and his former partner Yung Miami is named in it.
The woman, identified in court as Jane Doe, alleges that she was subjected to sexual assault and abuse starting from 2020 until the present year, USA Today reported.
Here’s what the lawsuit states and what the victim is alleging
According to the lawsuit, the abuse continued until July, which was shortly after federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The latest lawsuit also comes shortly after Combs got arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Jane Doe, who’s seeking an unspecified amount of damages from the 54-year-old artist, said Combs forced her to “have vaginal intercourse without her consent.” He also drugged her and impregnated her, the lawsuit states. The woman added that she feared for her safety after Combs and his staff recorded their sexual encounters without consent. She also said Combs continued to contact her in the following months in an effort to “control her actions” and “autonomy.”
Jane Doe’s attorney said in a statement that Combs is not above the law.
“Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims,” attorney Marie Napoli stated, per USA TODAY. “Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”
Jane Doe said she first met Combs when he invited her to join him on a trip in 2020. She then visited him again in Miami in 2022, the complaint adds. During the 2022 visit, Jane Doe said she woke up with purple feet and a bite mark on her leg, but she didn’t know how those injuries happened. Jane Doe also said was “compelled to ingest an unknown substance” and she later learned that “it was or contained the drug ketamine and/or other substances.” The lawsuit adds that the woman blacked out and lost “consciousness intermittently,” then later found out that she’s pregnant.
What does the lawsuit say about Yung Miami?
Jane Doe also named City Girls rapper Yung Miami, Combs’ ex-girlfriend.
According to the complaint, Yung Miami, whose legal name is Caresha Brownlee, repeatedly called Jane Doe to pressure her into getting an abortion. Jane Doe later had a miscarriage, per the complaint, and she didn’t speak to Combs or his associates for three months.
Combs communicated with the woman again in late 2022 and forced her to travel him as he repeatedly sent her text messages and calls until she agreed to go with him, the lawsuit states. The rapper allegedly made the woman “perform a show” during her visit while giving her substances until she passed out. The woman said she would wake up without any memories of what happened or how she got injured.
During her recent visit in July, the woman said the water she drank “tasted orange” and made her feel sick.
“She felt ill and confused and could not remember what happened the night before and the bedroom was in a disarray,” the complaint stated.
Combs forced the woman into the bedroom during a four-year span, along with other men and women, the lawsuit adds. The woman said Combs made threatening jokes, pressured her to obey his demands and forced her to watch him “slap and abuse other women.” She adds that Combs tracked her location, monitored her conversations and discouraged her from working when she tried to be financially independent.