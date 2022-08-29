Although we don’t know how much content is on the way for Challengers Magazine, the Legendary judge teased that he would share some behind-the-scenes footage of the cover and photospread shoots if fans let him know their “favorite scene” in the Challengers in the caption of an Instagram post.

“Got a chance to style @therealtashiduncan for @challengersmagazine! If you want to see the full shoot Let me know your favorite scene from the @challengersmovie in the comments 🎾🎾🎾,” he wrote.