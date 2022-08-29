The Challengers promo is definitely promo-ing! Zendaya and beloved celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach have launched Challengers Magazine, following the release of her latest film.
In her new movie Challengers, the 27-year-old plays a character named Taschi Duncan, a beloved tennis player turned coach involved in a sticky love triangle from her past. The iconic fashion duo has been serving looks during the actress’ press tour for the motion picture, which premiered in theaters on April 26. The stylish pair used the former Disney star’s red carpet walkthroughs and interview wardrobe choices to pay homage to not only the sport and J.W. Anderson tennis ensembles but also legendary Black female tennis players who paved the way.
View this post on Instagram
Roach and Zendaya have decided to take their creativity up a notch with the debut of their Challengers-inspired magazine. The first cover, posted on the outlet’s Instagram page, had none other than the California native on it as her movie persona, Taschi Duncan. The model sported a champagne-colored dress by Annie’s Ibiza with Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes while sitting on a dark green couch holding a tennis racket was the centerpiece of the issue with the headline “TASCHI TAKES ON FASHION.”
View this post on Instagram
In the slideshow of pictures, Zendaya rocked eight tennis-inspired outfits that were all complimented by new and vintage Bulgari jewelry. The second look was a long green sequenced Hui dress that was followed by a custom off-white Erdem dress, a lime green dress made by Mugler and a beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown. Of course, a skirt and shorts set made by Anna Sui, Meruert Tolgen, and Longchamp made the cut.
Anthony Prince Leslie took the stunning pictures and Roach was credited as the Global Fashion Director and Zendaya was listed as the editor-in-chief for this shoot and the magazine.
Although we don’t know how much content is on the way for Challengers Magazine, the Legendary judge teased that he would share some behind-the-scenes footage of the cover and photospread shoots if fans let him know their “favorite scene” in the Challengers in the caption of an Instagram post.
“Got a chance to style @therealtashiduncan for @challengersmagazine! If you want to see the full shoot Let me know your favorite scene from the @challengersmovie in the comments 🎾🎾🎾,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram