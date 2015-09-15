There’s always time for a twist!

The full trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 has dropped and there are some gags, mawma!

The trailer gives a preview of what looks to be at least the first episode, in which RuPaul reveals a challenge winner can receive immunity for the week, something that has not been in play on the show for years. There is also more revealing of the Rate-A-Queen twist, in which queens will determine their standings for the week.

RuPaul is joined for the season alongside the mainstay judges, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Asking for a Friend host Ts Madison. The first two-episode premiere, airing on Jan. 5 and Jan 15., on MTV will see guest judges Charlize Theron and Becky G

Other guest judges throughout the season include Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

‘Drag Race’ Season 16 queens

Fourteen queens are vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000: Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

Watch the trailer below: