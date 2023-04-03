Before Zendaya became the versatile and highly-publicized actor she is today, she got her start on the Disney Channel. She played Rocky, one of the lead roles on Shake It Up. Countless are the examples of child stars that have launched — and maintained — successful careers. Think Ryan Gosling, who starred in Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club, or Selena Gomez, who was featured on the TV series Barney & Friends.

The transition from a child star to a well-respected actor is not always seamless. Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who has been working with Zendaya since she was 14 years old, shared that being taken seriously was a concern for the actor’s career.