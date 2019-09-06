In 2020, Akers collaborated with Beyoncé to launch the popular e-commerce site, Black Owned Everything, Essence reported. Following her latest venture, Akers emphasized the significance of uplifting young people.

“I really want to also give back in this space, like teaching young kids how to break into the fashion industry and maybe doing a weekend course in the space,” Akers told Essence. “I just think it’s an awesome way for all of the women that I was crossing paths with, from influencers to celebrities to stylists. They’re all C-suite-level women. Opening the doors to the public and not just focusing on stylists really changed the game for us, and it allowed us this kind of underserved community of women who are also attending the same events. They’re managers, presidents, CEOs, and have galas and award shows.”