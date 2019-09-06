Renowned fashion designer Zerina Akers has officially opened her new innovative social club in Los Angeles named Saint Helen’s House. The multifaceted club, which offers wellness activities, an educational center and a workspace, also features Akers’ latest fashion rental showroom, known as “The Show Must Go On.” The showroom will display a wide assortment of luxurious gowns, suits, footwear and accessories, Akers’ company announced in a press release.
Additionally, the showroom includes an art gallery curated by LA-based artist Erin Christovale. Visitors will also be able to purchase the artwork seen in the showroom. Akers takes the showroom experience to another level by offering on-site fittings and personalized fashion consultations with herself or other experts. Monthly events will include art shows, pop-ups and collaboration opportunities. Although Saint Helen’s is normally open to the public by appointment, special membership access will also be offered for exclusive privileges.
“I am proud to unveil Saint Helen’s House and launch ‘The Show Must Go On’ showroom in Los Angeles,” Akers said in a press release. “Saint Helen’s House is a lifestyle destination where elite creatives can foster community in LA while enjoying wellness activities, exploring art, and participating in cultural events. This space also represents a culmination of my passion for personal styling, an investment in circular fashion that is needed here in LA for individuals looking for stand-out looks.”
In 2020, Akers collaborated with Beyoncé to launch the popular e-commerce site, Black Owned Everything, Essence reported. Following her latest venture, Akers emphasized the significance of uplifting young people.
“I really want to also give back in this space, like teaching young kids how to break into the fashion industry and maybe doing a weekend course in the space,” Akers told Essence. “I just think it’s an awesome way for all of the women that I was crossing paths with, from influencers to celebrities to stylists. They’re all C-suite-level women. Opening the doors to the public and not just focusing on stylists really changed the game for us, and it allowed us this kind of underserved community of women who are also attending the same events. They’re managers, presidents, CEOs, and have galas and award shows.”