Zion Williamson is facing a lawsuit from his former girlfriend, who says the NBA star committed “sexual, physical, emotional, and financial” abuse against her, per Front Office Sports.

The woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe from Seattle, said Williamson abused her continuously for five years starting from 2018 while he was still playing at Duke. According to the lawsuit, the abuse took place in Louisiana and multiple other states.

What are the details stated in the lawsuit against Zion Williamson?

In the 12-page lawsuit, Jane Doe said Williamson showed disturbing behavior in September 2020 when they were spending time in a rented Beverly Hills home. Detailing one alleged incident, the woman said Williamson told her that she can’t go to sleep without having sex with him.” Jane Doe added that Williamson called her “stuck up” and a “b***h,” then pinned her “down on the bed with her hands behind her back and raped her” as she told him no. The New Orleans Pelicans star allegedly threw his girlfriend’s phone across the room, choked her and “yelled at her for ‘talking too much.'”

A month later, Williamson allegedly raped Jane Doe again because he was “very angry” after she told she wants to go to San Diego to see a friend. The lawsuit states that Williamson threw things in the home, pinned the woman to the ground, violently raped her in multiple ways and later took away her phone and laptop.

The lawsuit adds that Williamson had other instances of “suffocating and/or smothering” Jane Doe and “violently striking” her with his hands or kicking her. He also threatened to have his security guard shoot Jane Doe and kill her parents. Additionally, Williamson caused injuries, filmed the woman without consent and threatened her with revenge porn when when she wanted to leave him, the complaint states.

The lawsuit points to numerous allegations of raping and strangling Jane Doe in Louisiana in 2022. He also pointed a loaded gun at the woman, slammed a car door into her head, entered her apartment to steal her belongings, tracked her location and followed her home from work without her knowledge. There are “other acts of criminal violence that will be shown at trial,” the complaint adds.

What did the lawyer of Zion Williamson’s ex-girlfriend say about the lawsuit?

Doe’s attorney Mark Lanier told Front Office Sports that they will not speak to the media at this time, but his client is ready to fight for justice.

“We and our client do not want to litigate this case in the press,” Lanier told Front Office Sports. “However, I will say this is a very serious case as reflected in the Complaint filed in Los Angeles County. Our client looks forward to her day in court before a jury of her peers to obtain justice in this matter.”

Williamson is facing charges of assault, battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, domestic violence, stalking, burglary, false imprisonment and conversion. Jane Doe is seeking unspecified damages.