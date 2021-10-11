The 2025 NBA playoffs are in full swing. In this first round, we’ve witnessed mostly competitive match-ups throughout. The reason for competition being as fierce is in part due to officiating. The referees have been letting the players play. From no-calls to double technical fouls, referees are trying their darnedest to let the players decide the games. One of the biggest critiques of this modern era of the NBA is that it isn’t as physical of a game.

But to that point, the NBA playoffs thus far should have satiated that desire. There have been scuffles galore in a litany of games, punctuated most recently in the Indiana Pacers series win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After this win, Indiana Pacers all-star Tyrese Haliburton’s father stormed the court. He taunted NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo with an oil canvas painting of his son. This happened to already escalate tensions after the win that the Bucks honestly could’ve avoided.

Multiple series are being played with fervor

We’re seeing competitive games out west with the Lakers and the Timberwolves as well. Anthony Edwards is seeking to put the heads of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on his wall next to Kevin Durant’s. He is clearly seizing this moment and taking glee on the brink of eliminating two legendary players from playoff contention. Their games, for the most part, have been spirited. Trash talk abounds throughout them as well. I can’t say that the Wolves were underestimated. But they are exposing the shortcomings of the Lakers’ roster. Ultimately, the Wolves are a deeper squad, and the Lakers’ legs have continually come back to bite them.

Even the Celtics had their hands full as defending champions. The Orlando Magic proved to be a great physical test for them in the first round. Although their series only went five games, the Magic didn’t back down. As a much lesser talented team, they made up for it with their grit.

You also don’t need look further for physical play than the Knicks and Pistons series

Even with a 3-2 series lead, the Pistons are that gnat at the BBQ that won’t get out of the Knicks’ ear. They muck up the game with their defense, and the Knicks have continued to respond in kind. Now I think the Knicks should and will win this series because they have more offensive talent. But as you watch the games, you see that they’re also being taken out of some of their actions. The Pistons want you to play their game. If the Knicks want to win this series, they have to play their game, the best way they know how.

Regardless of the series, we can all agree that we’re witnessing some of the hardest-fought basketball games in recent memory. ESPN reports that they’re seeing record viewership for the NBA playoffs thus far. So clearly, this is the product that the people want. The players and referees alike are delivering. I, for one, am here for it, as this season’s playoffs, to me, are the most unpredictable in some time.