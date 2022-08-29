Many high school graduates need a couple of years to figure out exactly what they want to do for the rest of their lives, which is totally normal and expected, but one 18-year-old already has his eyes set on running for mayor in Alabama.

In May, Brandon Moss received his high school diploma from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, and now he’s running for mayor, according to AL.com.

Over the weekend, Moss announced he’s running for mayor of Fairfield, a city with an estimated 9,500 residents. He believes it’s time to shake things up to improve the city’s current landscape.

18-year-old Brandon Moss is running for mayor of Fairfield, Alabama, bringing experience from city schools and local politics. Age doesn't define leadership — vision does. Brandon’s campaign is a bold reminder that young Black voices, no matter the age, belong in every room where… pic.twitter.com/amska8ouMo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 12, 2025

“I decided to do this right out of high school because I felt like I could be the change that I want to see in my city,” Moss told AL.com.

He added, “Fairfield for far too long has not had an innovative thinker, and we need somebody who is able to connect our next generations and our past generations.”

Moss wants to help restore the appearance of businesses in the area because the city has faced numerous economic losses and continues to struggle in other areas.

“I’ve seen the buildings fall apart,” he said. “If we look through Fairfield we see nothing but abandoned buildings where there could be something else.”

"We as the next generation have to be able to move with the times—we have to mature—to be the leaders of the future."



Brandon Moss, a 18-year-old recent graduate launched his campaign for Mayor of Fairfield. Tune in to the news at 6 to learn more.#abc3340 #news pic.twitter.com/gLXNdk7QDM — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) June 7, 2025

The city of Fairfield faces numerous challenges

What began as a booming steel town has endured factory closures, fiscal crises, educational failures and more over the decades in addition to persistent poverty and diminished services. According to Opportunity Alabama, between 2010 and 2020, the city lost an estimated 7% of its residents and nearly declared bankruptcy in 2020, which was the first time.

In 2016, the closure of U.S. Steel plants and Walmart had a severe impact on local jobs and tax revenue, per The New Yorker. The loss of the mega Walmart supercenter, which eliminated about 40% of Fairfield’s tax base, transformed the city into a food desert.

In 2023, roughly 24% of residents live in poverty, while the median household income is around $20,000, which is significantly below the state and national averages and plays a role in the crime happening, Opportunity Alabama reported. That same year, Audits revealed issues in the Fairfield City Schools district, including unverified teacher credentials, expired bus driver licenses and inadequate administrative controls that could jeopardize student safety.

To those questioning whether Moss is too young to tackle these problems, he says that age doesn’t define someone’s work ethic or intention.

“Age doesn’t guarantee wisdom or innovation,” he said. “This is not a job about glorification. It’s about how I can help the people.”

Other candidates Moss will be up against are Councilman Herman Carnes, Councilman Cedric Norman, former Midfield councilman and Fairfield native James Reasor, and financial consultant Michael Williams.

Voting for Fairfield residents will take place on August 26.