The twin sister of Keelon Russell, a quarterback at the University of Alabama, died on Wednesday. Tuscaloosa police officials announced the news in a statement shared on Thursday. An investigation is still ongoing.

Law enforcement announced news of Kierston’s death on Thursday after speaking with her family. They are hoping the statement will curb media enquiries about her death.

Kierston Russell’s death ‘appears to be non-criminal in nature’

“After speaking with the family, and in an attempt to quell media inquiries, they have given permission to confirm the death of Kierston Russell (Sister of Keelon Russell),” Jack Kennedy, captain of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, said in a statement, according to Al.com.

“The investigation is ongoing pursuant to the procedures mentioned above, and at this time appears to be non-criminal in nature. Therefore, at this time no other information will be released,” he added.

Keelon Russell shared messages of condolences on social media

The quarterback reposted several messages of condolences on his social media pages.

“My deepest condolences are with you guys dearly. Losing a twin sister and daughter is a pain no one could ever imagine,” Russell reposted, according to ESPN.

Kierston’s high school basketball team, the Duncanville Pantherettes, also mourned her death online.

“With shattered hearts, we mourn the loss of our sister & teammate, Kierston Russell,” the team tweeted. “A fierce competitor with a heart of gold -her light, love & legacy will live on. We love you, KRuss. Always.”

Kierston and Keelon Russell graduated from Duncanville High School in May. He enrolled early at the University of Alabama and went through spring practice. He was listed as a a five-star prospect and No. 2 overall prospect by ESPN.