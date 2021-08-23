Kenny Lattimore and Chanté Moore’s son, K.J. Lattimore, graduated from Lincoln University, the nation’s first HBCU.

On May 4, K.J. earned his bachelor’s degree in business, with his proud parents capturing and sharing the milestone with followers and fans of the R&B singers on social media.

How did Kenny Lattimore and Chanté Moore celebrate K.J.’s graduation?

Kenny took to Facebook and Instagram, writing in part, “He did it! From a 17-year-old KJ visiting Lincoln’s campus to a 22-year-old walking away ready to take on the world.” His post included Kanye “Ye” West’s version of “God Is” and also honored his mother, who he said sang the original to him as a child.

In one of her Instagram posts, #proudmamma Chanté commented on how she’s “so incredibly proud” of K.J. and that she “only cried three times.”

What did K.J. say about his milestone?

K.J. shared a celebratory post on Instagram, flexing with his degree on the HBCU campus.

“In this life, you must evolve, become greater than you were before… I am now a graduate from The First HBCU 🎓.There is still much more evolution to come. When they doubted and thought I might fall, I remain blessed and thank God through it all. I continue to push past my limits every day, and on May 4th, as one journey ended, my newest journey began 🚀✊🏽💙.”

Kenny commented on K.J.’s post, emphasizing the importance of his achievement.

“You’ll never regret earning your business degree, son! I know it was challenging but every artist eventually learns that understanding the business is just as important as the gift. You’ve got everything it takes, and I couldn’t be prouder of you!” he wrote.



Congratulations, K.J.!