The NFL schedule release, one of the most anticipated parts of the offseason, is quickly arriving. On Monday, the NFL announced that the schedule will come out this week. In the meantime, fans will get to find out some of the most important dates on the schedules, USA Today reported.

What are some of the international matchups on the 2025 NFL Schedule?

NFL fans are already learning that the Miami Dolphins will play against the Washington Commanders in the first-ever American football game played in Madrid, Spain. According to USA Today, the matchup between the Commanders and the Dolphins will be one of seven international games on the 2025 schedule. The Los Angeles Chargers will take part in one of the international games when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

There’ll also be three NFL games in London with matchups that involve the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to play in Berlin, Germany, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in Dublin, Ireland.

What is the opening night game on the 2025 NFL schedule?

The NFL will kick off the 2025 season Sept. 4 with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and their rivals Dallas Cowboys. NBC will broadcast it as part of its Sunday Night Football program, although it’s played on Thursday. The NFL has been opening the season with the defending champion since 2004.

What is the holiday schedule for the 2025 NFL season?

The NFL will play three games on Christmas Day. Two of the games will be broadcast on Netflix, per CBS Sports. The other Christmas game will stream on Amazon Prime. The Thanksgiving schedule will feature three games as well. Two of the teams playing on Thanksgiving will be the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions.

When will the 2025 NFL Schedule be revealed?

The 2025 NFL Schedule will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.