A loyal Colorado football fan has taken legal action against the NFL over Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide.

According to MSNBC, the Georgia resident identified as John Doe seeks $100 million in punitive damages for “the impact of the NFL’s actions on his emotional well-being.”

Why does the fan blame the NFL?

Sanders, who played under his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, at the University of Colorado, was expected to be an NFL first-round pick. However, per Blavity, he was chosen in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. The lawsuit claims Sanders’ placement was caused by negative reports and leaked statements about the player.

“Despite Sanders’ demonstrated skills and significant attention during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the NFL drafted him at the 144th pick during the 2025 NFL Draft,” the lawsuit states.

It claims, “Reports and leaked statements suggested that Sanders ‘tanked interviews,’ ‘wasn’t prepared,’ and ‘was too cocky,’ which contributed to a narrative that has unjustly harmed his reputation and potential as a player.”

The suit continues, “These slanderous statements reflect biases that influenced the NFL’s decision-making process, causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer.”

What are the specific allegations in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit alleges the NFL of antitrust violations, civil rights infringements, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trauma, and violations of consumer protection laws.

In addition to financial compensation, Doe asks for a formal acknowledgment and retraction from the league regarding “the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation,” plus “fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit.”

What are the chances of winning?

Doe filed the suit “in forma pauperis,” which allows one to bring suit without paying filing fees. Per MSNBC, the case is unlikely to succeed and may face early dismissal if deemed “frivolous.”