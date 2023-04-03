According to a news release, the San Francisco-founded firm started voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings Sunday night in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

23andMe will continue business operations after its bankruptcy filing

The company will continue its business operations while seeking a new asset buyer.

“After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximize the value of the business,” Mark Jensen, chair and member of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, said in a news release statement.

“We expect the court-supervised process will advance our efforts to address the operational and financial challenges we face, including further cost reductions and the resolution of legal and leasehold liabilities.”