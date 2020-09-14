Musk calls for privatization of mail, rail services

“I think logically we should privatize anything that can reasonably be privatized,” CNN and Newsweek reported Musk told an audience at the Morgan Stanley Media & Telecom conference on Wednesday. “I think we should privatize the Post Office and Amtrak for example… We should privative everything we possibly can.”

Musk said of the national passenger rail service, “Amtrak is a sad situation. It’s like, if you’re coming from another country, please don’t use our national rail. It can leave you with a very bad impression of America.” Musk’s comments come as others, including Trump, have targeted the agencies for not being financially self-sufficient, Reuters reported. The Post Office posted a $9.5 billion loss in the most recent fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Amtrak, meanwhile, operated at a net loss of $705 million for the same period.