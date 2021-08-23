Nationwide Insurance recently announced an advertisement campaign with the help of Erica Campbell’s daughter, Zaya.

When Zaya was five, she added a gospel-like spin to the company’s signature jingle, “Nationwide is on your side.” While the TikTok video is a few years old, it has been making waves on social media. TikTok users flocked to her rendition after she put her spin on the already famous phrase. After the company saw her video, Zaya’s lyrics appeared in Nationwide’s Instagram and TikTok bios.

Together, the insurance company and Zaya launched a challenge for High School students to create a jingle based on the viral tune. Several schools entered the Nationwide Challenge Contests on TikTok with their interpretations of the company’s viral jingle.

Based on TikTok likes, Nationwide announced the five winning schools:

Blytheville High School in Blytheville, Ark.

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Clarksdale High School in Clarksdale, Miss.

Mountain Pointe High School is in Phoenix, Ariz.

Pine Forge Academy in Pine Forge, Pa.

The schools were notified of their win via video call by Nationwide, and Nationwide offered a $5,000 contribution to each of the winning schools. According to Kristi Daraben, Nationwide’s Associate Vice President of Social Media, it is through this contest that Nationwide supports musical students and programs.

“We were so impressed by all of the Nationwide jingle renditions on TikTok,” Daraben said. “At Nationwide, we know music matters. By contributing to music education, we can help students continue to develop their musical talents.”

The contributions will purchase choir robes, instruments, sheet music and field trips.

A recent statement from Nationwide’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ramon Jones, expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with Zaya. Additionally, he talked about the company’s ties to education — their latest competition aims to aid the financial needs of students.

“Nationwide, like thousands of others, was blown away by Zaya’s take on our iconic jingle,” Jones said. “Through programs like Prom Promise, the Golden Owl Award, and many others, Nationwide has helped teachers provide an extraordinary education for students of all ages and, in turn, created awareness about insurance, financial services, and planning for retirement once their time in the classroom is over. The Nationwide Jingle Challenge is the latest such program.”

Congratulations to each of the winning schools on their beautiful and unique renditions!