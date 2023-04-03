Adriana Smith, 30, a mother and registered nurse at an Atlanta hospital, was about nine weeks pregnant in early February when she started experiencing intense headaches. Smith believed something was wrong and sought treatment for her symptoms. She was later released from the hospital after being given medication, according to her mother, April Newkirk, who has shared her daughter’s story.

“They gave her some medication, but they didn’t do any tests. No CT scan,” Newkirk told 11 Alive. “If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented.”

The following morning, Newkirk said Smith’s boyfriend found her gasping for air in her sleep and making gurgling noises, which led him to believe it was caused by internal bleeding.