Adriana Smith, a pregnant woman in Atlanta, was declared brain-dead more than three months ago, and her family is being forced to keep her alive to deliver her baby due to Georgia’s abortion ban.
Adriana Smith, 30, a mother and registered nurse at an Atlanta hospital, was about nine weeks pregnant in early February when she started experiencing intense headaches. Smith believed something was wrong and sought treatment for her symptoms. She was later released from the hospital after being given medication, according to her mother, April Newkirk, who has shared her daughter’s story.
“They gave her some medication, but they didn’t do any tests. No CT scan,” Newkirk told 11 Alive. “If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented.”
The following morning, Newkirk said Smith’s boyfriend found her gasping for air in her sleep and making gurgling noises, which led him to believe it was caused by internal bleeding.
Adriana Smith has been on life support for three months
Smith was first rushed to Emory Decatur before being transferred to Emory University Hospital, where she worked. Doctors ran a CT scan, which revealed that Smith had multiple blood clots in her brain.
“They asked me if I would agree to a procedure to relieve the pressure, and I said yes,” Newkirk told 11 Alive. “Then they called me back and said they couldn’t do it.”
Smith was declared brain-dead. She has been kept on life support due to the state’s abortion laws for over three months now, and her family has been by her side every day since, including her young son.
“She’s been breathing through machines for more than 90 days,” Newkirk said. “It’s torture for me. I see my daughter breathing, but she’s not there. And her son—I bring him to see her.”
Newkirk said the situation involving her daughter has been challenging for her family, including her grandson, who believes his mother is just sleeping.
How long are doctors keeping Smith on life support?
Doctors recommend keeping Smith alive long enough for the baby to survive outside the womb, which is about 32 weeks, according to 11 Alive. Newkirk confirmed that Smith is only 21 weeks pregnant. She would likely be on life support for nearly three more months.
Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, commonly known as the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ was passed in 2019 and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. It officially took effect in July 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law has limited exceptions, which include rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger, per Newsweek and 11 Alive. However, Smith’s case is a legal gray area.
Since she is brain-dead, Smith is not considered a risk, and her medical staff is required to keep her on life support until the fetus reaches viability. Doctors also shared with the family that they are not allowed to explore other options due to the state’s abortion laws.
‘The decision should’ve been left to us‘
“I think every woman should have the right to make their own decision,“ Newkirk said. “And if not, then their partner or their parents.”
Newkirk is concerned about her unborn grandson, as doctors detected fluid on his brain and are uncertain about his overall health — a concern she shares, especially since she will be responsible for raising him.
“She’s pregnant with my grandson. But he may be blind, may not be able to walk, may not survive once he’s born,“ Newkirk said.
While Newkirk said she’s unsure whether they would have chosen abortion, she believes state laws stripped them of that option.
“This decision should’ve been left to us. Now we’re left wondering what kind of life he’ll have—and we’re going to be the ones raising him,“ she said.