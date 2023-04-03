“So far, this review has not identified a specific individual or group who engaged in any inappropriate conduct,” the statement said. “Despite the absence of specific information, we view any act against the dignity of any student-athlete as unacceptable. I know that the Scarsdale and East Ramapo communities join us in denouncing all acts of hate.”

The game was part of a Scarsdale-sponsored breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser for the V Foundation, which was established by ESPN and basketball coach Jim Valvano to fund cancer research.

The first three quarters of the game went on as scheduled. In the final quarter, a Scarsdale player started barking at East Ramapo players from the bench while the coach was laughing, according to Dejane Buckley, a point guard on the East Ramapo team. Racial slurs then started being shouted from the stands.