School officials in Scarsdale and East Ramapo, New York have launched an investigation after racial slurs were reportedly shouted at players during a basketball game on Saturday.
“The girls varsity basketball game on Saturday between East Ramapo and Scarsdale was regrettably marred by the report of racial slurs directed at East Ramapo players,” East Ramapo Superintendent Clarence G. Ellis said in a statement, according to Lohud. “The use of racial epithets and other bigoted language meant to hurt someone based on their skin color have no place in high school athletics or anywhere in our community.”
The slurs were targeted at East Ramapo players and came from the stands. An investigation was launched after complaints were made. A joint statement issued by Ray Pappalardi in Scarsdale and Greg Russo in East Ramapo, the two districts’ athletic directors, noted that those responsible have yet to be identified.
“So far, this review has not identified a specific individual or group who engaged in any inappropriate conduct,” the statement said. “Despite the absence of specific information, we view any act against the dignity of any student-athlete as unacceptable. I know that the Scarsdale and East Ramapo communities join us in denouncing all acts of hate.”
The game was part of a Scarsdale-sponsored breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser for the V Foundation, which was established by ESPN and basketball coach Jim Valvano to fund cancer research.
The first three quarters of the game went on as scheduled. In the final quarter, a Scarsdale player started barking at East Ramapo players from the bench while the coach was laughing, according to Dejane Buckley, a point guard on the East Ramapo team. Racial slurs then started being shouted from the stands.
“Our coach realized that from the stands they were saying ‘Black N-words,'” she told the news outlet.
East Ramapo’s coach called a timeout, which resulted in some back and forth. An adult ultimately came forward, saying, “She heard everything.”
The team forfeited, ending the game with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was their last game of the season.
“We didn’t want to continue to play in that kind of environment,” Buckley said, adding that they also heard slurs while walking out.
Buckey said this is the first time she has had this experience.
“This is the first time I’m experiencing it first-hand,” she said. “As Black kids, we are looked at differently and I’m not sure why.”
However, experts warn that this is not an isolated incident.
Wilbur Aldridge, the NAACP Mid-Hudson Valley regional director, refers to “a rash of these incidents.”
“As far as I am concerned, it is a reflection of the home,” he told Lohud. “Racism, discrimination is not innate. It’s learned.”