The Alabama Crimson Tide is welcoming another player to its roster for the upcoming season. Xavier Griffin committed to Alabama after deciding to forgo his offer at USC. He also dispelled rumors that retired coach Nick Saban was involved in recruiting him.

Griffin announced he will be joining the Crimson Tide on June 29.

Xavier Griffin is the highest-rated team member on the team for 2026

The linebacker is a five-star recruit, which makes him the highest-rated member of the class of 2026. Griffin originally committed to USC but decided to join Alabama following a visit in June.

“I just feel like it was unmatched,” Griffin told WAAY 31. “That’s what really made me feel more at home too.”

The student was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and grew up supporting the team.

“It’s a different feeling,” he said. “I always wanted to wear that (uniform) one day and then like, you finally get to… I don’t even know how to explain it, honestly.”

Griffin is looking forward to winning a championship, saying, “I think that’s what we’re going to do.”

Was Nick Saban involved in recruiting Xavier Griffin?

Fans have been speculating whether Saban, the team’s retired head coach, was involved in this year’s recruitment despite the team currently being headed by coach Kalen DeBoer. Griffin dispelled rumors and said he only met Saban once.

“The haters just want to talk,” Griffin said. “They said Nick Saban can’t save us and now they’re talking about (him) saving us. They’re just going to talk.”

Griffin’s mother also took to social media to counter talks that Saban was involved: “Let me make this clear for @zay_social recruitment when it come to Alabama. Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job! I met Saban once but he is not the one that offered or talked to us at any point,” Jay Clay tweeted on July 5. “@crob45 was and is the 🐐 that got my son to Bama!! Love our staff and can’t wait! Roll Tide”

Saban remains on the program’s payroll with a $500,000 annual salary, according to Al.com. He is reportedly present but not as involved as is being rumored. The retired coach met with three in-state recruits in late June, Ezavier Crowell and Cederian Morgan, who both committed, as well as Tank Jones, who has yet to announce his commitment to any school. According to insiders, these visits were a one-off rather than a regular occurrence.

The Crimson Tide has so far secured 19 commitments for its class of 2026.