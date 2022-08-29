James Powell a longtime resident and the pastor of Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama is accused of physically violating a local pedestrian at gunpoint and stealing from them.

Although community members are defending the preacher’s character, he was recently arrested for attacking and robbing a man, who wants to remain unidentified, on May 29, according to KMVT. Local officials leading the investigation say that the incident occurred on Mobile Street, a location known for its historical significance and cultural relevance due to its connection to the civil rights movement.

Why did the pastor pistol-whip a man?

The man who was assaulted and robbed spoke to KMVT about what transpired the evening he was ambushed by Powell. He shared that it was his first time strolling down Mobile Street to stop by the post office when he and Powell allegedly bumped each other in passing. In reaction to the collision, the 75-year-old turned to him and said, “You was in my way, I’m walking down the sidewalk.” This led to an exchange of words between the two before the elder walked off.

Moments later, Powell allegedly came back down the road in his truck, hopped out of it with a firearm, and struck the victim multiple times in head with a gun. He then came back down the road in his truck and hopped out of it with a firearm that he used to repeatedly hit the victim before he ran off with his bag. Sometime later, he returned to apologize for his actions.

The man was shocked to learn that he was pistol-whipped by a pastor

The victim mentioned that he was unaware of Powell’s prominence in the city due to his 30 years of ministry, which left him even more shocked to learn he was involved in an incident with a faith-based leader.

“When I heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, wow!’ I don’t know what to say, oh wow!” he said.

Powell was charged with first-degree robbery and released on bail. He has yet to publicly address the incident.