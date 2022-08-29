An Indiana bar is under fire after a video circulated of an unarmed Black man allegedly getting jumped by white men. On May 30, a fight broke out between customers at Pike’s Pub just before midnight in Fort Wayne, according to WANE 15.

A bystander at the bar recorded the altercation on their phone and shared it on social media. In the viral video clip, a Black man is seen talking with a few white men before others get involved. Right before things escalated, one of the men involved can be heard telling the Black man, “Pay your f**cking tab! Pay your tab!” before a domino effect of white males began hitting and tackling the victim while allegedly hurling racial slurs.

The white men who allegedly attacked a Black man are believed to be part of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club

Since being posted, it’s gone viral and garnered many opinions. One Facebook user, Donitha Ward, shared the video on her profile, captioning it, “Pikes Pub……yall all disgusting. I hate it here!! Fort Wayne IN.”

Like Ward, people were outraged at the events that took place at the tavern.

“That’s them outlaws a lot of em are racist and that’s why their bars are in them areas,” one person commented.

“It took 4 of them. I saw that little one rounding up his buddies before confronting the guy that was jumped. So it took 4-5 guys to jump one guy. If he didn’t pay his tab shouldn’t the owner of the bar have made sure he did without violence. So bar patrons are the police now,” another person wrote.

“As soon as he saw the big @ss TRUMP sign, he should have known better! But it’s no excuse for what they did!!! Smdh,” a thid person said.

The white men were wearing black leather vests with the word “Outlaw” on them, leading police to believe the men were in a recognized biker gang known as the Fort Wayne Chapter of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club. In 2013, the group was involved in criminal activity as they were connected to a federal case where an affiliate “engaged in extortion and the distribution of prescription drugs” on the club’s behalf.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker calls the video ‘disturbing.’ Is it a hate crime?

On May 31, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department sent a car to sit in the parking lot. Additionally, the division published a brief press release online to address the situation and share their account of what happened upon arrival at the scene, sharing that the Black man who was attacked didn’t want to name the assailants, according to reports.

“At approximately 1106pm on Friday May 30, 2025, officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pikes Pub in reference to a reported disturbance,” the statement read. “The initial call was to have an intoxicated subject removed from the bar. Prior to officers arriving on the scene, a fight started inside the bar. The fight stopped before officers arrived.”

The message continued, “Officers located the victim of the fight and spoke with him. The victim of the fight did not want to provide information on individuals responsible for his injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in fair condition. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation this morning at the establishment. All information will be forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.”

In response to the brawl, residents protested outside the bar across the street, according to the WANE 15 news team, who were on-site Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker joined hundreds online in responding to the post, stating, “I must say it was very disturbing to watch. I am seeking answers as I am sure many of you are too.”

She also shared that she’s “in communications with our team and will continue to gather information as it becomes available.”

Since the incident, Pike’s Pub has removed its Facebook and Instagram business profiles. They’ve also ceased operations at this time; it’s unknown how long they will remain closed.