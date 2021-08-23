On Saturday, the first intercollegiate women’s flag football game in Alabama occurred between Huntingdon College and HBCU Alabama State University.

The inaugural match for both teams follows the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s decision to add women’s flag football to seven CIAA institutions in October, per Blavity.

According to WSFA, Alabama State’s women’s flag football program is the first at a Division I HBCU.

The university’s athletic director, Jason Cable, Ph.D., told the outlet, “We wanted to be at the forefront of this movement.”

In an April news release announcing the addition, Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross Jr., Ed.D., said, “The International Olympic Committee recently included men’s and women’s flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and likewise, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is closely monitoring the emerging sport of women’s flag football.”

He continued, “Adding this program to our institution allows Alabama State University to align its sports offerings to the global standard and to the future of an emerging sport. The addition of women’s flag football will provide both current and incoming students a valuable opportunity to further their education while participating on the gridiron.”

WSFA reported that the Huntingdon Hawks defeated the Hornets 42-0.