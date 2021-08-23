The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has added a new sport, with seven CIAA-member institutions scheduled to launch women’s flag football programs in spring 2025.

Per CIAA, the initiative includes the following universities:

Bluefield State University

Bowie State University

Claflin University

Fayetteville State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Virginia Union University

Winston-Salem State University

Additionally, the new venture aligns with the NCAA’s consideration of women’s flag football as an emerging sport next year.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker said, “We’re incredibly excited for the continued growth of the CIAA as we add women’s flag football to the many sports that our historic conference offers to our student-athletes.”

The game rules include a 7-on-7 format and an average roster of 25 players. Additionally, there will be four 12-minute quarters in each contest on an 80×40-yard field.

McWilliams-Parker added, “The opportunity to not only expand, but giving young women the opportunity to be at the forefront of the expansion and provide another phenomenal competitive opportunity is one we’re proud to offer and welook forward to seeing these ladies take the field and commence a new era. We’re also incredibly grateful for the NFL’s role in providing all the necessary assistance to help grow this sport throughout the nation at all levels.”