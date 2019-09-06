Aldi, the nationwide grocery chain, has issued a recall of several products sold at its stores across 37 states. According to Newsweek, the recalls include vitamin products, as well as several popular snacks and meals. Consumers have been told to “discard” products

Aldi has announced that vitamin supplier RV Pharma has recalled its Welby Vitamin B12 product. Per Newsweek, the company issued the recall after failing to disclose that the product may be harmful for people with allergies. People who bought the vitamin brand are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. Welby Vitamin B12 was sold across 37 states.

What food items did Aldi recall?

The recalled food items from Aldi include Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, which was flagged for possible metal contamination. The taquitos were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Aldi also collaborated with Cargill Meat Solutions Corp to recall Park Street Deli Pork Carnitas, another item that may have metal contamination. In addition, the Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing have been recalled due to undeclared soy; it was sold in California, Nevada and Arizona. Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream were removed from shelves because it may contain undeclared milk.

Have any illneses been reported?

No illnesses have been reported so far, but customers are still advised to avoid consuming any of the recalled products.

“While ALDI is committed to providing only the best quality at the lowest prices, our top priority is the safety of you and your family,” Aldi said in a statement, per Newsweek. “From developing stringent standards to working with trusted manufacturers on product quality and testing, every measure possible is taken to fulfill that promise.”