While Faison and other Republicans have yet to give a reason for the different outcomes, many have noted that Russell is a queer Black woman, whereas the members of Paramore are white. Furthermore, Russell and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams have been outspoken in their left-leaning politics and criticism of Republicans, implying that the snub against Russell wasn’t based on her political leanings. Paramore’s lead singer recently addressed the controversy and its racial implications. Williams told The Tennessean, “For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes.”

Williams added, “Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman.”

Her statement continued, “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel.”