Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is donating $20,000 to the Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas, or CACar, as part of the organization’s service initiatives. It announced the donation during the 93rd South Central Regional Conference held in Little Rock earlier in May.

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s donation supports children who are victims of abuse and neglect

“We are so grateful to the South Central Region of AKA for their presence and donation of $20,000,” Elizabeth Pulley, the executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas, said, according to Black Entreprise. “The donation will help our 34 locations that serve all 75 Arkansas counties with continuing our mission of providing essential tools and resources for children who are enduring trauma due to abuse and neglect.”

AKA members toured the CACar facility in Little Rock ahead of the conference.

“Our hearts are full after a wonderful morning with some incredible members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.” CACar captioned its Instagram post. “Their generosity, energy, and genuine interest in the work of our Children’s Advocacy Centers truly inspired us. We’re so grateful for their support and for taking the time to learn more about our mission to help children heal.”

The Alpha Kappa Alpha conference helped boost the local Arkansas economy

The 93rd iteration of the conference drew over 4,000 attendees. It generated an estimated $9 million in economic impact for the central Arkansas community, according to Black Enterprise.

“It was a great honor to host our 93rd South Central Regional Conference in the beautiful city of Little Rock, Arkansas, where our members were able to experience informative and inspiring events and activities throughout the week,” Dr. Shawn E. Simmons, the South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said. “In addition to conducting the business of our Sorority, we were dedicated to supporting local businesses and organizations that work to uplift the local community.”

The theme of the conference was “A R.E.A.L. Diamond Adventure in the Natural State.” The event included workshops on leadership development, a concert by NEXT, a baseball outing supporting HBCU sports, a Gospel Brunch featuring Zacardi Cortez and more.