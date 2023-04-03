Read the full transcript of her DNC 2024 poem below:

We gather at this hollowed place / because we believe in the American dream.

We face a race that tests if this country we cherish / shall perish from the Earth / and if our Earth shall perish from this country.

It falls to us to ensure that we do not fall, / for a people that cannot stand together / cannot stand at all.

We are one family / regardless of religion, class or color.

For what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty / but our love of one another.

This is loud in our country’s call because while we all love freedom, / it is love that frees us all.

Empathy emancipates, / making us greater than hate or vanity, / that is the American promise.

Powerful and pure, / divided we cannot endure / but united, we can endeavor to humanize our democracy / and endear democracy to humanity.

And make no mistake, / co-hearing is the hardest task history ever wrote.

But tomorrow is not written by our odds of hardship / but by the audacity of our hope, / by the vitality of our vote.

Only now approaching this rare air / are we aware / that perhaps the American dream is no dream at all / but instead a dare / to dream together.

Like a million roots tethered, / branching up humbly, / making one tree, this is our country / from many, one, / from battles, won, / our freedoms sung, / our kingdom come has just begun.

We redeem this sacred scene / ready for our journey from it together.

We must birth this early republic / and achieve an unearthly summit / let us not just believe in an American dream, / let us be worthy of it.