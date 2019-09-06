Dozens of customers are continuing to express complaints about Amazon as the company faces a class-action lawsuit for allegedly breaching its own refund policies, KHOU 11 reported.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, stated that Amazon failed to issue refunds even when customers returned their items within the 30-day return policy.

What’s included in the class-action lawsuit against Amazon?

According to the class-action lawsuit, the complaint applies to any person in the U.S. who was incorrectly charged by Amazon for “failing to return a product that was timely returned in its original condition during the six years prior to the filing of this action.” People who returned an Amazon item on time and in proper condition may qualify for the lawsuit. Additionally, the filing states that people may qualify if they were charged despite making the return, or if they were promised a refund (or received an instant one) but never actually got it.

If the lawsuit is successful, customers may receive refunds, settlement checks or account credits. However, the payouts may vary, and some plaintiffs might only receive a few dollars depending on damages and the number of claimants.

Who initiated the lawsuit against Amazon?

Plaintiff Holly Jones Clark of Kentucky filed the lawsuit after purchasing a book on Amazon that was later canceled by the seller. Clark said she received confirmation that she would get a refund, but it was never processed by Amazon. According to Clark, many other customers have also complained about being recharged after returning an item and being denied a refund even when tracking confirmed delivery.