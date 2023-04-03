The Atlanta-based company announced the layoffs Tuesday in its first-quarter earnings report, citing them as part of a consolidation plan to cut costs after reporting $21.5 billion in revenue, a 0.7% decrease from the same period last year.

UPS plans to close dozens of buildings by the end of June

UPS delivers to more than 200 countries, has around 490,000 employees, and provides about 330,000 full and part-time Teamsters-represented jobs. CBS News reported that the job cuts will impact slightly over 4% of its workforce.

In addition to the layoffs, the parcel delivery service announced that 73 leased and owned buildings will permanently shut down by the end of June.

“We are continuing to review our network and may identify additional buildings for closure,” the company said in the report.