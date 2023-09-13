Shannon Sharpe has had a long lucrative career that is currently being overshadowed by his most recent legal issues. The former NFL tight end is being sued by a Nevada woman on accusations of sexual assault and battery for a $50 million dollar lawsuit. USA Today reported that Sharpe has denied the accusations, claiming them to be a “shakedown” that was orchestrated by his accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee. With such an expensive lawsuit, many are wondering what Shannon Sharpe’s net worth is in 2025. The Chicago native has come a long way since being drafted in 1990 – here’s everything we know about his career and estimated value.

Shannon is younger brother of NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe was born in Chicago on June 26, 1968 but was raised by his grandmother in Glennville, Georgia in a low income household. He has a sister and is the younger brother of former NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. He attended Savannah State University from 1986-1990 where he played basketball and football, as well as competing in track and field. Sharpe did not excel academically in university but had a prosperous sports career where he set the school’s single-season records with 1,312 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns as a receiver in 1989, according to The Denver Post. He also received awards like All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1987.

Chicago native was drafted to the league in 1990

In 1990, Sharpe was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round with the 192nd pick. He initially was not regarded as a highly prospective player because of his size, so he was selected by the Broncos as a receiver. Sharpe performed poorly in the receiver position with only 29 passes caught. However, after being switched to tight end by the Broncos, he became one of the most dominant players in the league in that position, winning two Super Bowl rings. In 1993, he signed a three-year extension worth $3.65 million with the Denver Broncos. In 1997, he signed another deal worth $7.5 million. When the turn of the century came around, he briefly transferred over to the Baltimore Ravens on a $13.8 million four-year contract. During his time with the Ravens, Sharpe earned his third Super Bowl ring before returning to the Broncos in 2002 with a $16 million contract before retiring the next year. Sharpe ended up earning a total of about $22 million throughout his over a decade spanning football career.

Shannon Sharpe has maintained a lucrative career since retiring from the NFL. He worked as a sportscaster on CBS’ The NFL Today pregame show before being relieved from the position in February of 2014. Later in 2016, Sharpe began co-hosting the Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 with Skip Bayless until 2023 after a falling out between the two hosts. Other media endeavors of Sharpe’s include becoming a columnist and spokesperson for For Men magazine in 2013 and hosting Sirius NFL Radio’s Opening Drive morning program with Bob Papa.

Sharpe’s most recent/notable media project is his Club Shay Shay podcast that he currently hosts in addition to Nightcap. This podcast has been running since 2020 and has seen massive success since its inception with celebrity guests such as Bubba Wallace, Kamala Harris and, most popularly with an episode that went viral, Katt Williams.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharpe claimed the earnings he made from his Club Shay Shay episode with Williams were more than anything he made during his NFL career. This would mean he could have made upwards of $5 million from that one podcast episode, although that has yet to be confirmed. However, it would be unsurprising if the revenue was that high as Club Shay Shay garners tens of millions of monthly listeners and has won several awards such as the Outstanding Podcast on Society and Culture award at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

Club Shay Shay eventually joined the digital podcast network, The Volume on a multi-year contract before Sharpe extended it to his Shay Shay Media network, which also encompasses work from other creatives. Besides his two podcasts, Sharpe has also been a host of ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephan A. Smith since August of 2023. He currently remains on the show following the lawsuit.

Exploring his endorsements and real estate investments

Sharpe has participated in several brand endorsements and partnerships with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, Reebok, Pizza Hut, Pepsi and Coors Light. He has also embarked in many business ventures like his Le Portier Cognac line in which he co-founded in 2021 and is inspired by his grandmother. Another venture of Sharpe’s includes his SHARPE clothing line.

Sharpe has invested in luxury properties such as homes and restaurants in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. This includes his $2.5 million mansion he built in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood in 2002. It is believed to include many amenities across 2000 square-feet including an infinity pool and a home theater and is estimated to have doubled in value. Sharpe also owns a large LA home that was burglarized of over $1 million worth of valuables in 2023.

What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth?

Shannon Sharpe is estimated to have a net worth of over $14 million as of 2025. Most of these earnings stem from his podcasts and his other hosting gigs, but sponsorships and endorsements contribute to his revenue as well. As more alleged evidence against Sharpe is released by the woman that is suing him is released, interest in Sharpe’s net worth has increased as the suit would cause a significant hit to his finances. Fans of Sharpe’s football and/or media career as well as other onlookers await the outcome of the lawsuit.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money does Shannon Sharpe make a year?

Considering his ESPN salary, podcast revenues, and business ventures, Sharpe’s annual income is estimated to exceed $10 million. However, if Sharpe lands the $100 million podcast deal he is reportedly expected to sign, according to Talk Sport, his annual income would increase significantly.

How many children does Shannon Sharpe have?

Sharpe has three children: a son named Kiari and two daughters named Kayla and Kaley.

Where does Shannon Sharpe live now?

Sharpe owns homes in both Atlanta and LA. Sharpe is from Georgia and owns a home in a wealthy neighborhood in Atlanta. He also owns an LA mansion presumably as his many media and business endeavors require him there.