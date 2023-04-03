Amazon sent emails to qualifying customers about their refunds

“Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns that were unresolved because we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us,” Amazon said in emails to multiple customers, according to Bloomberg.

“We could have notified these customers more clearly (and earlier) to better understand the status and help us resolve the return. Given the time elapsed, we’ve decided to err on the side of customers and just complete refunds for these returns,” the email continued.

Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay assured Amazon customers that the refunds would be an easy process and that they would be making changes to avoid lapses in refunds in the near future.

“There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” she said in a statement shared to USA Today.