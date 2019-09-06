Barber, who previously served as chair of the North Carolina NAACP, uses two canes to walk. He also struggles to sit in certain chairs because he has a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in his joints and spine.

As he usually does when he goes to public events, Barber took his own chair to the theater. The chair looks like a bar stool with back support. When he went to see The Color Purple on Tuesday, Barber set up his chair in the designated area for people who have disabilities. However, the North Carolina man said an employee told him that he could not set up his chair in the theater.