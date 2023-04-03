Recently, Amy Sherald announced that she is cancelling her solo exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The artist, who is best known for her 2018 portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, said one of her works was considered for removal in order to align with President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI efforts.

“Amy Sherald: American Sublime” was scheduled to open on Sept. 19 after being held at the Whitney Museum until Aug. 10. It would have made history as the first exhibition by a Black contemporary artist at the Portrait Gallery. The show features about 50 works, according to The New York Times. It is Sherald’s largest exhibit to date.

Why did Amy Sherald cancel her Smithsonian exhibition?

The artist cited censorship over one of her works in order to avoid backlash from Trump: “I entered into this collaboration in good faith, believing that the institution shared a commitment to presenting work that reflects the full, complex truth of American life,” Sherald wrote in a letter to Lonnie G. Bunch III, who is the Smithsonian’s secretary via the New York Times. “Unfortunately, it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived.’’

She added that she had been “informed that internal concerns had been raised” regarding a painting titled “Trans Forming Liberty,” which features a trans woman posing as the Statue of Liberty.

Amy Sherald, Trans Forming Liberty, 2024 pic.twitter.com/OLKbMmiDRN — Aniko Berman (@anikojay) July 25, 2025

“These concerns led to discussions about removing the work from the exhibition,” Sherald wrote. “It’s clear that institutional fear shaped by a broader climate of political hostility toward trans lives played a role.”

“I cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities,” she added. “At a time when transgender people are being legislated against, silenced, and endangered across our nation, silence is not an option.”

The White House says Amy Sherald’s Smithsonian exhibition ‘fundamentally strayed from the mission and spirit of our national museums’

The “removal of this exhibit is a principled and necessary step” in restoring what the administration sees as the role of federal institutions like the Smithsonian, a White House official said.

“The ‘Trans Forming Liberty’ painting, which sought to reinterpret one of our nation’s most sacred symbols through a divisive and ideological lens, fundamentally strayed from the mission and spirit of our national museums,” Lindsey Halligan, an assistant to the president working on making changes to the Smithsonian, added. “The Statue of Liberty is not an abstract canvas for political expression — it is a revered and solemn symbol of freedom, inspiration, and national unity that defines the American spirit.”

The news comes after Trump announced in May that he was firing the director of the National Portrait Gallery Kim Sajet, over being “a strong supporter of D.E.I.” He then resigned weeks later.

The Smithsonian has aligned with Trump’s demands in recent weeks

After Sherald canceled her show, the institution lamented the decision: “While we understand Amy’s decision to withdraw her show from the National Portrait Gallery, we are disappointed that Smithsonian audiences will not have an opportunity to experience ‘American Sublime,’” a statement read.

“The Smithsonian strives to foster a greater and shared understanding,” it added. “By presenting and contextualizing art, the Smithsonian aims to inspire, challenge and impact audiences in meaningful and thoughtful ways. Unfortunately, we could not come to an agreement with the artist. We remain appreciative and inspired by Ms. Sherald, her artwork and commitment to portraiture.”

In another statement, the Smithsonian highlighted its independent authority as a federal institution. Yet last month, it removed references made to Trump’s impeachment in an exhibit titled “The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden,” which previously mentioned him alongside Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.