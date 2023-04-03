André 3000 is weighing in on the beef that took the music world by storm: Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake.
During a recent interview for his cover story with Crack Magazine, André got real about the feud between the two Grammy-winning rappers.
“I got a little sad, at a certain point,” he said. “In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now. You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals — all of it can be jeopardised. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it any more.”
André 3000 has uncovered a different kind of creative freedom.
On the Future- and Metro Boomin-featuring “Like That”, released in March, Lamar’s verse references André with reverence. Lamar raps, “If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K.”
“As a 49-year-old rapper, you’re just happy to get a shoutout,” the Outkast rapper says about Lamar’s shout-out in “Like That.” “But as a rapper, I’ve noticed myself walking around with this stick. So It was a line for me, too, and I was trying to find a way to use it. But Kendrick used it, so I had to say ‘Yeah, he got it.'”
Despite not being fully pleased with K-Dot and Drizzy’s feud, the 49-year-old legend knows hip-hop is a competitive genre — and he’s no stranger to dropping diss tracks over the years, saying, “You have feelings… if n***as say some slick s**t, lines will come to your head immediately.”
Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track “Not Like Us” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May, per Billboard, and is still sitting at No. 3 — leading many fans and critics alike to believe that the 37-year-old rapper won the battle against Drake.