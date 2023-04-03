During a recent interview for his cover story with Crack Magazine, André got real about the feud between the two Grammy-winning rappers.

“I got a little sad, at a certain point,” he said. “In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now. You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals — all of it can be jeopardised. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it any more.”