Drizzy dropped three of the tracks — “It’s Up” featuring 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red” with Young Thug and “Housekeeping Knows” feat. Latto — on an Instagram account named @plottttwistttttt, which many immediately suspected to be his burner after he started following.

Along with photos, videos and even PowerPoints, the collection features unreleased songs from different eras of Drake’s career, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and 2013’s Nothing Was The Same. There’s even a snippet that seemingly functions as a reference track for Kanye West’s 2018 song, “Yikes” — a song off Ye’s self-titled eighth studio album.