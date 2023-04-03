Fans of Drake woke up to a surprise drop from the Canadian rapper — 100GB of unreleased content to be exact.
Drizzy dropped three of the tracks — “It’s Up” featuring 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red” with Young Thug and “Housekeeping Knows” feat. Latto — on an Instagram account named @plottttwistttttt, which many immediately suspected to be his burner after he started following.
Along with photos, videos and even PowerPoints, the collection features unreleased songs from different eras of Drake’s career, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and 2013’s Nothing Was The Same. There’s even a snippet that seemingly functions as a reference track for Kanye West’s 2018 song, “Yikes” — a song off Ye’s self-titled eighth studio album.
Drake reveals that “Too Good” from ‘Views’ was written with Serena Williams in mind.
DRAKE x YOUNG THUG
ITS UP
DRAKE
BLUE GREEN RED
Drake recently announced during an R&B Only concert he hosted in Toronto on Aug. 2 that he and PartyNextDoor, who co-wrote Rihanna’s smash hit “Work,” will be dropping a joint album together this fall or winter.
“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake told the audience at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, per Complex. “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”
In 2013, PartyNextDoor signed to OVO and was the first artist signed under Drake’s label. Party has co-written some of Drake’s biggest hits, which include “Come and See Me” and “With You.”
During the Toronto show, Drake gave PartyNextDoor his flowers, declared that he was the “King of R&B” and gave him love for “changing my life and changing my sound,” according to the report from Complex.
The surprise drop follows Drake’s highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, who seems to have gotten the last laugh with “Not Like Us” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.